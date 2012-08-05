* Controllers say spacecraft on track for precise touchdown
* Martian weather expected to be favorable at landing site
* First NASA first astrobiology mission since 1970s
By Steve Gorman and Irene Klotz
PASADENA, Calif., Aug 5 The Mars rover
Curiosity, on a quest for signs the Red Planet once hosted
ingredients for life, streaked into the home stretch of its
eight-month voyage on Sunday nearing a make-or-break landing
attempt that NASA calls one of its toughest feats of robotic
exploration.
Curiosity, the first full-fledged mobile science laboratory
sent to a distant world, was scheduled to touch down inside a
vast, ancient impact crater on Sunday at 10:31 p.m. Pacific time
(1:31 a.m. EDT on Monday/0531 GMT on Monday).
Mission control engineers at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory
near Los Angeles acknowledge that delivering the one-ton,
six-wheeled, nuclear-powered vehicle in one piece is a highly
risky proposition, with zero margin for error.
But just 12 hours away from Curiosity's rendezvous with
Mars, JPL's team said the spacecraft and its systems were
functioning flawlessly, and forecasts called for favorable
Martian weather over the landing zone.
After a journey from Earth of more than 350 million miles
(567 million km), engineers said they were hopeful the rover,
the size of a small sports car, will land precisely as planned
near the foot of a tall mountain rising from the floor of Gale
Crater in Mars' southern hemisphere.
"We're rationally confident, emotionally terrified," Adam
Seltzner, leader of Curiosity's descent and landing team, told
reporters at a JPL briefing early on Sunday.
By then, the spacecraft already had hurtled to within
100,000 miles (161,000 km) of its destination - less than half
the distance between Earth and the moon - and was feeling the
tug of Martian gravity.
Flight controllers anticipate clear and calm conditions for
touchdown, slated to occur in the Martian late afternoon. There
may be some haze in the planet's pink skies from ice clouds,
typical for this time of year, with temperatures at about 10
degrees Fahrenheit.
Facing deep cuts in its science budget and struggling to
regain its footing after cancellation of the space shuttle
program - NASA's centerpiece for 30 years - the agency has much
at stake in the outcome of the $2.5 billion mission.
President Barack Obama's top science adviser, John Holdren,
was among the dignitaries planning to visit JPL Sunday night for
the landing.
Mars is the chief component of NASA's long-term deep space
exploration plans. Curiosity, the space agency's first
astrobiology mission since the 1970s-era Viking probes, is
designed primarily to search for evidence that the planet most
similar to Earth may have once have harbored the necessary
building blocks for microbial life to evolve.
PACKED WITH GADGETS
The rover, formally called the Mars Science Lab, is equipped
with an array of sophisticated chemistry and geology instruments
capable of analyzing samples of soil, rocks and atmosphere on
the spot and beaming results back to scientists on Earth.
Nearing the end of its journey encased in a capsule-like
shell, Curiosity was essentially flying on automatic pilot,
guided by a computer packed with pre-programmed instructions.
Mission control activated the craft's backup computer on
Saturday night, ensuring that it will assume onboard command of
the vessel should the primary computer fail during entry into
the Martian atmosphere and its tricky descent to the surface.
Mission control contemplated sending Curiosity one last
"parameter update" on Sunday, hours before atmospheric entry,
giving the vessel an exact fix on its position in space. But
NASA engineers said they would likely forego that transmission
because the vessel has varied so little from its ideal course.
Otherwise, controllers will have little to do but anxiously
track Curiosity's progress as it flies into Mars' upper
atmosphere at 13,000 miles (20,921 km) per hour, 17 times the
speed of sound, and begins a descent and landing sequence NASA
refers to as "the seven minutes of terror."
"We're all along for the ride," Seltzner said.
Curiosity's fate will then hinge on a complex series of
maneuvers that include a giant, supersonic parachute deployment
and a never-before-used jet-powered "sky crane" that must
descend to the right spot over the planet, lower the rover to
the ground on nylon tethers, cut the cords and fly away.
The sequence also involves 79 pyrotechnic detonations to
release exterior ballast weights, open the parachute, separate
the heat shield, detach the craft's back shell, jettison the
parachute and other functions. The failure of any of those would
foil a successful landing, Seltzner said.
If everything works according to plan, controllers at JPL
will know within a minute or two that the Curiosity is safely on
the ground, alerted by a terse radio transmission relayed to
Earth from the Mars orbiter Odyssey flying overhead.
A satellite relay is necessary because Earth will set
beneath the Martian horizon about two minutes before the
scheduled landing.
If no landing signal comes, it could take hours or days for
scientists to learn if radio communications with the rover were
merely disrupted or that it crashed or burned up during descent.
From 154 million miles (248 million kilometers) away, 1,400
scientists, engineers and guests are expected to tensely wait at
JPL to learn Curiosity's fate. Another 5,000 people will be
watching from the nearby California Institute of Technology, the
academic home of JPL.
A NASA Television broadcast from mission control will take
over the giant Toshiba screens in Times Square in New York City.
In a good-luck tradition dating back to the 1970s, engineers
in the control room at JPL plan to break out cans of roasted
peanuts about an hour before landing.
