* Touchdown ranked among greatest feats of robotic
spaceflight
* Project marks NASA's 1st astrobiology mission since 1970s
* Mobile laboratory beams back 3 images just after arrival
By Steve Gorman and Irene Klotz
PASADENA, Calif., Aug 6 NASA's Mars science
rover Curiosity performed a daredevil descent through pink
Martian skies late on Sunday to clinch an historic landing
inside an ancient crater, ready to search for signs the Red
Planet may once have harbored key ingredients for life.
Mission controllers burst into applause and cheers as they
received signals confirming that the car-sized rover had
survived a perilous seven-minute descent NASA called the most
elaborate and difficult feat in the annals of robotic
spaceflight.
Engineers said the tricky landing sequence, combining a
giant parachute with a rocket-pack that lowered the rover to the
Martian surface on a tether, allowed for zero margin for error.
"I can't believe this. This is unbelievable," enthused Allen
Chen, the deputy head of the rover's descent and landing team at
the Jet Propulsion Laboratory near Los Angeles.
Moments later, Curiosity beamed back its first three images
from the Martian surface, one of them showing a wheel of the
vehicle and the rover's shadow cast on the rocky terrain.
NASA put the official landing time of Curiosity, touted as
the first full-fledged mobile science laboratory sent to a
distant world, at 10:32 p.m. Pacific time (1:32 a.m. EDT/0532
GMT).
The landing marked a much-welcome success and a major
milestone for a U.S. space agency beset by budget cuts and the
recent cancellation of its space shuttle program, NASA's
centerpiece for 30 years.
The $2.5 billion Curiosity project, formally called the Mars
Science Laboratory, is NASA's first astrobiology mission since
the 1970s-era Viking probes.
"It's an enormous step forward in planetary exploration.
Nobody has ever done anything like this," said John Holdren, the
top science advisor to President Barack Obama, who was visiting
JPL for the event. "It was an incredible performance."
Obama himself issued a statement hailing the Curiosity
landing as "an unprecedented feat of technology that will stand
as a point of national pride far into the future."
"It proves that even the longest of odds are no match for
our unique blend of ingenuity and determination," he said.
CHECKUP FOR CURIOSITY BEFORE IT ROVES
While Curiosity rover appears to have landed intact, its
exact condition was still to be ascertained.
NASA plans to put the one-ton, six-wheeled, nuclear-powered
rover and its sophisticated instruments through several weeks of
engineering checks before starting its two-year surface mission
in earnest.
"We're going to make sure that we're firing on all
cylinders before we blaze out across the plains," lead scientist
John Grotzinger said.
The rover's precise location had yet to be determined, but
NASA said it came to rest in its planned landing zone near the
foot of a tall mountain rising from the floor of a vast impact
basin called Gale Crater, in Mars' southern hemisphere.
Launched on Nov. 26 from Cape Canaveral, Florida, the
robotic lab sailed through space for more than eight months,
covering 352 million miles (566 million km), before piercing
Mars' thin atmosphere at 13,000 miles(20,921 km) per hour -- 17
times the speed of sound -- and starting its descent.
Encased in a protective capsule-like shell, the craft
utilized a first-of-its kind automated flight-entry system to
sharply reduce its speed.
Then the probe rode a huge, supersonic parachute into the
lower atmosphere before a jet-powered backpack NASA called a
"sky crane" carried Curiosity most of the rest of the way to its
destination, lowering it to the ground by nylon tethers.
'SEVEN MINUTES OF TERROR'
When the rover's wheels were planted firmly on the ground,
the cords were cut and the sky crane flew a safe distance away
and crashed.
The sequence also involved 79 pyrotechnic detonations to
release exterior ballast weights, open the parachute, separate
the heat shield, detach the craft's back shell, jettison the
parachute and other functions. The failure of any one of those
would have doomed the landing, JPL engineers said.
NASA sardonically referred the unorthodox seven-minute
descent and landing sequence as "seven minutes of terror."
With a 14-minute delay in the time it takes for radio waves
from Earth to reach Mars 154 million miles (248 million km)
away, NASA engineers had little to do during Curiosity's descent
but anxiously track its progress.
By the time they received radio confirmation of Curiosity's
safe landing, relayed to Earth by a NASA satellite orbiting
Mars, the craft already had been on the ground for seven
minutes.
NASA engineers said the intricate and elaborate landing
system used by Curiosity was necessary because of its size and
weight.
Over twice as large and five times heavier than either of
the twin rovers Spirit and Opportunity that landed on Mars in
2004, Curiosity weighed too much to be bounced to the surface in
airbags or fly itself all the way down with rocket thrusters --
systems successfully used by six previous NASA landers,
engineers said.
Curiosity is designed to spend the next two years exploring
Gale Crater and an unusual 3-mile- (5 km-) high mountain
consisting of what appears to be sediments rising from the
crater's floor.
Its primary mission is to look for evidence that Mars - the
planet most similar to Earth - may have once hosted the basic
building blocks necessary for microbial life to evolve.
The rover comes equipped with an array of sophisticated
instruments capable of analyzing samples of soil, rocks and
atmosphere on the spot and beaming results back to Earth.
One is a laser gun that can zap a rock from 23 feet (7
meters) away to create a spark whose spectral image is analyzed
by a special telescope to discern the mineral's chemical
composition.
Mission controllers were joined by 1,400 scientists,
engineers and dignitaries who tensely waited at JPL to learn
Curiosity's fate, among them film star Morgan Freeman,
television's "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek, comic actor Seth
Green and actress June Lockhart of "Lost in Space" fame. Another
5,000 people watched from the nearby California Institute of
Technology, the academic home of JPL.
"There are many out in the community who say that NASA has
lost its way, that we don't know how to explore, that we've lost
our moxie. I think it's fair to say that NASA knows how to
explore, we've been exploring and we're on Mars," former
astronaut and NASA's associate administrator for science, John
Grunsfeld, told reporters shortly after the touchdown.
