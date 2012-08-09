* Panoramic view shows rust-colored surface strewn with
gravel
* First 'self-portrait' reveals pebbles kicked up on top of
craft
* NASA engineers prepare vehicle for four-day software
upgrade
By Steve Gorman
PASADENA, Calif., Aug 9 The science rover
Curiosity took a break from instrument checks on its third full
day on Mars to beam back more pictures from the Red Planet,
including its first self-portrait and a 360-degree color view of
its home in Gale Crater, NASA said on Thursday.
The panoramic mosaic, comprising 130 separate images that
Curiosity captured with its newly activated navigation cameras,
shows a rust-colored, pebble-strewn expanse stretching to a wall
of the crater's rim in one direction and a tall mound of layered
rock in another.
That formation, named Mount Sharp, stands at the center of
the vast, ancient impact crater and several miles from where
Curiosity touched down at the end of an eight-month voyage
across 352 million mile (566 million km) of space.
The layers of exposed rock are thought to hold a wealth of
Mars' geologic history, making it the main target of exploration
for scientists who will use the rover to seek evidence of
whether the planet most similar to Earth might now harbor or
once have hosted key ingredients for microbial life.
But mission controllers at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory
near Los Angeles are exercising caution immediately following
Curiosity's jarring, death-defying descent to the surface on
Sunday night.
They plan to spend weeks putting the nuclear-powered,
six-wheeled rover and its sophisticated array of instruments
through a painstaking series of "health" checks before embarking
on the thrust of their science mission in earnest.
The $2.5 billion Curiosity project, formally named the Mars
Science Laboratory, is NASA's first astrobiology mission since
the Viking probes of the 1970s and is touted as the first fully
equipped mobile geochemistry lab ever sent to a distant world.
EQUIPMENT CHECKUPS
After three full days on the Red Planet, "Curiosity
continues to behave flawlessly" and has "executed all planned
activities" without a hitch, mission manager Michael Watkins
said at a JPL news briefing.
The latest round of equipment checks included an instrument
designed to determine mineral composition of powdered rock and
soil samples; one to analyze soil and atmospheric samples for
organic compounds; one to detect traces of water locked in
shallow mineral deposits; and another that uses particle X-rays
to identify chemical elements in rocks and soils.
The very delivery of Curiosity to the surface of Mars
already has been hailed by NASA as the greatest feat of robotic
spaceflight.
The car-sized rover, which flew from Earth encased in a
protective capsule, blasted into the Martian sky at hypersonic
speed and landed safely seven minutes later after an elaborate,
daredevil descent combining a giant parachute with a rocket-pack
that lowered the rover to the Martian surface on a tether.
Since then, the rover has been sending a string of early
images back to Earth, relayed by two NASA satellites orbiting
Mars, providing glimpses of a terrain that scientists say appear
reminiscent of the Mojave Desert in Southern California.
One shot beamed back late Wednesday night, the first taken
by Curiosity of itself, shows the rover's top deck strewn with
dark pebbles apparently kicked up from the ground when the craft
landed. NASA scientists said the gravel does not appear to pose
any risk to instruments on the vehicle.
Two separate high-resolution "Navcam" images taken of the
surface show that thrust from the sky-crane rockets during
descent carved out a 1.5-foot (0.5-meter) trench in the surface,
exposing what appears to be Martian bedrock underneath.
When Curiosity wakes up for its fourth day on Mars, early
Friday California time, mission controllers plan to conduct
additional instrument checks and prepare the craft for an
upgrade of its main computer software for surface operations.
All other activities will be suspended during that upgrade,
which will begin on day 5 of the mission and last four days.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Anthony Boadle)