LOS ANGELES Aug 19 The Mars rover Curiosity
zapped its first Martian rock on Sunday with a high-powered
laser gun designed to analyze its mineral composition, and
scientists declared their target practice a success.
The robotic science lab took aim at the fist-sized stone
with its laser beam and shot the rock with 30 pulses over a
10-second period, NASA said in a statement issued from mission
control at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory near Los Angeles.
Each pulse delivers more than 1 million watts of energy for
about five one-billionths of a second, vaporizing a
pinhead-sized bit of the rock to create a tiny spark, which is
analyzed by a small telescope mounted on the instrument.
The ionized glow, which can be observed and recorded from up
to 25 feet (7 meters) away, is then split into its component
wavelengths by three spectrometers that give scientists
information about the chemical makeup of the target rock.
The combined system, called the Chemistry-and-Camera
instrument, or ChemCam, is designed to take about 14,000
measurements throughout Curiosity's mission on Mars.
The purpose of Sunday's initial use of the laser, conducted
at roughly 3 a.m. Pacific time (1100 GMT), was as "target
practice" for the instrument. But scientists will examine the
data they receive to determine composition of the rock, which
they dubbed "Coronation," NASA said.
"We got a great spectrum of Coronation - lots of signal,"
said ChemCam principal investigator Roger Wiens of the Los
Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, where the instrument
was developed. "After eight years of building the instrument,
it's payoff time."
Curiosity, a one-ton, six-wheeled vehicle the size of a
compact car, landed inside a vast, ancient impact crater near
Mars' equator on Aug. 6 after an eight-month, 354-million-mile
voyage through space. Its two-year mission is aimed at
determining whether or not the planet most like Earth could
have hosted microbial life.
The rover's primary target is Mount Sharp, a towering mound
of layered rock rising from the floor of Gale Crater. But
mission controllers are gradually checking out Curiosity's
sophisticated array of instruments before sending it on its
first road trip across the Martian landscape.
The $2.5 billion Curiosity project marks NASA's first
astrobiology mission since the Viking probes to Mars during the
1970s and the most advanced robotic science lab sent to another
world.
The technique employed by ChemCam has been used to examine
the composition of materials in other extreme environments, such
as inside nuclear reactors and on the sea floor.
The technology also has experimental applications in
environmental monitoring and cancer detection. But Sunday's
exercise, conducted during Curiosity's 13th full day on Mars,
was the first use in interplanetary exploration, NASA said.
