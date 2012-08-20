* U.S. space agency says new Mars lander to fly in 2016
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Aug 20 NASA's Mars
Curiosity rover is going to get some company.
The U.S. space agency on Monday selected a small Mars lander
for a hotly contested small planetary science mission to launch
in 2016. The point of the mission is to help figure out how Mars
formed, information that scientists say will give them insight
into how rocky bodies like the Earth were created.
Unlike Curiosity, a car-sized surface rover that landed on
Aug. 6 to search for habitats where microbial life could thrive
on Mars, the new probe will be focused on what is happening deep
in the planet's core.
The solar-powered lander, called InSight, will include a
French-built seismometer to determine if Mars has "Marsquakes"
and a thermometer to measure how much heat is coming from the
planet's core, officials said.
"This is something that has interested the scientific
community for many years," John Grunsfeld, NASA's associate
administrator for science, told reporters during a conference
call on Monday.
"Seismology is the standard method by which we've learned to
understand the interior of the Earth and we have no such
knowledge for Mars," Grunsfeld said.
While the lander will not be as elaborately outfitted as
Curiosity, which has 10 instruments for chemical analysis and
other studies, InSight will have a German-built drill that can
penetrate 30 feet (9 meters) into the Martian crust, officials
said.
The project competed against two other proposed missions for
$425 million in NASA funding and a ride into space.
The other contenders were: a project to explore a liquid
methane lake on Titan, the largest moon of Saturn; and a robotic
hopper that would sprint around the surface of a comet measuring
how sunlight changes the surface.
NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California,
which is overseeing the Curiosity mission, will lead InSight.
The lander will be designed to last two years.
