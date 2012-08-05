A full scale model of the Mars Science Laboratory's (MSL) Curiosity rover is pictured at NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena, Calfiornia August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

PASADENA, California NASA's Mars Science Laboratory, nicknamed Curiosity, is scheduled to reach the Red Planet on Sunday at 10:31 p.m. Pacific time (1:31 a.m. EDT Monday/0531 GMT) on an ambitious mission to learn whether the planet that most resembles Earth has or ever had the necessary ingredients for life.

Here are some facts about Mars and various missions to the Red Planet.

MISSIONS TO MARS:

- The last time NASA sent a rover to Mars, it sent two - Spirit and Opportunity, which were dispatched to opposite sides of the planet to hunt for signs of past water. Both outlived their three-month design lives by years. Spirit succumbed to the harsh environment in 2010. Opportunity continues to operate.

- In 2008, a stationary lander named Phoenix touched down near the planet's north pole for the first direct sampling of Mar's frozen water. The probe had a robot arm to dig beneath the soil to ice below. It also sampled the atmosphere and analyzed the soil chemistry.

- Two NASA orbiters, Mars Odyssey and Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, as well as Europe's Mars Express, provide detailed pictures and analysis of features on the planet's surface. They also will serve as Curiosity's communications links to Earth.

- Mars Science Laboratory is expected to land inside the 96 mile (154 kilometre) wide Gale Crater, located near the planet's equator, to follow on the search for water with another ingredient needed for life - organic carbon. Rising from the floor of the crater is a three-mile-high (five-kilometre-high) mound of sediment, which may hold clues about possible habitats for life.

The mission is designed to last at least one Martian year, which is 687 Earth days. Mars Science Lab is NASA's first astrobiology mission at Mars since the 1970s-era Viking probes.

- NASA is developing a new capsule and heavy-lift rocket intended to send astronauts first to an asteroid and later to Mars.

MARS BACKGROUND:

- Mars is about half the size of Earth and orbits about 50 percent farther away from the sun. Gravity is only about one-third of Earth's gravity.

- Mars' thin atmosphere is dominated by carbon dioxide gas.

- The planet's highest point is Olympus Mons, a massive volcano that soars 16 miles (26 kilometres) into the sky.

- Mars has two small moons, Phobos and Deimos, both of which are likely captured asteroids.

- Average temperature on Mars is minus 81 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 63 degrees Celsius).

- Mars, like Earth and the rest of the solar system, is about 4.6 billion years old. Scientists believe it was once warmer and covered with water.

(Reporting and writing by Irene Klotz; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Jackie Frank)