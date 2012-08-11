* U.S. hashing out plans for follow-up missions
PASADENA, Ca., Aug 11 This week's arrival of
NASA's Mars rover Curiosity set the stage for a potentially
game-changing quest to learn whether the planet most like Earth
ever had a shot at developing life, but follow-up missions exist
only on drawing boards.
The United States had planned to team up with Europe on a
trio of missions beginning in 2016 that would culminate in the
return of Mars soil and rock samples to Earth, an endeavor the
National Research Council considers its top priority in
planetary science for the next decade.
Citing budget concerns, the Obama administration terminated
NASA's participation in Europe's ExoMars program earlier this
year, spurring the U.S. space agency to re-examine its options
before another flight opportunity comes and goes. Earth and Mars
favorably align for launches about every 26 months.
The situation is complicated by massive budget overruns in
the $2.5-billion Curiosity mission, intended to determine if
Mars could now or ever have supported microbial life, and in the
$8 billion James Webb Space Telescope, a successor to the Hubble
observatory.
Those overruns are partly to blame for leaving Mars
exploration short of the multibillion-dollar commitment needed
for another "flagship" mission of the scale it would take to
fetch rocks and soil from the Red Planet and bring them home.
A NASA report due for release this month is expected to
outline lower-cost alternatives for Mars missions that could
launch in 2018 and 2020.
A second rover mission to follow up on Curiosity's findings
or to explore one of three other candidate landing sites
originally identified for Curiosity would be "the next logical
step," said NASA's Mars exploration program chief, Doug
McCuistion. But he doubts he will have the money for it.
Although unlikely to draw a crowd to New York's Times Square
like Curiosity's spectacular landing did, a new orbiting
satellite to detect and analyze minerals or peer beneath the
planet's surface with infrared eyes would help scientists zero
in on the best place for an eventual sample-return mission. It
also would provide a welcome backup communications link for
Curiosity and any future landers and rovers, scientists say.
PLAN B
"We have to address the overall goal that the (National
Research Council) decadal survey set for Mars exploration, which
is sample return," NASA's chief Mars scientist, Michael Meyer,
told Reuters. "I suspect there are other things that we may do
on Mars, but if they don't help sample return they may be viewed
as a non-starter."
Searching for evidence of life or its key ingredients on
Mars, believed to have once been warmer and covered with water
like Earth, is not the only rationale for a sample-return
mission.
Detailed analysis of Martian minerals also could tell the
story of what happened to the planet itself and why it ended up
the cold, dry and acidic desert that exists today.
"Finding life is not why most of the science community is
interested in sample return. There's a reasonable proportion who
figure, 'Well, we don't see life on Mars now, so it's probably
not there, and that if the only payoff is finding life you're
wasting your time.' That's some of the science community," Meyer
said.
"The fact that you could look at all the information that's
in your samples, determine what environments it saw, is
tremendous. There's a lot of things that would really boost our
understanding that have nothing to do with life," he said.
VIKING, REVISITED
Fresh off the heady days of its Apollo moon missions, NASA
took a stab at a direct search for life on Mars with its Viking
probes in the 1970s.
Most scientists chalked up the results as a big negative,
and exploration of the fourth planet closest to the sun slipped
into a 20-year hiatus.
Later, encouraged by discoveries of life in extreme
environments on Earth, scientists returned to Mars with orbiters
and a pair of small surface rovers, Spirit and Opportunity, to
consider a tangential question: Since life on Earth depends on
water, where did Mars' water go?
Rather than focus on direct detection of living organisms or
fossilized remnants, NASA's strategy has been to "follow the
water," by looking for particular rocks and features that form
when water is present.
Curiosity's landing site in Gale Crater, located in the
southern hemisphere near the planet's equator, was selected in
part because it is one of the lowest places on the planet.
"Water flows downhill, so we chose to go to a low place,"
said John Grotzinger, a California Institute of Technology
geologist who is the mission's lead scientist.
At the center of the crater is a 3-mile- (5-kilometer-) high
tower of layered rock, named Mount Sharp, which is believed to
have formed from the remains of sediment that once filled the
impact basin. During its planned two-year mission, the rover is
expected to ascend Mount Sharp, analyzing and dating its rocks
and soil and looking for niches that may once have supported,
and perhaps still host, life.
That information, in turn, will sharpen planet-wide analysis
of Mars that is obtained from orbital imagery and sensors.
"We're going to get some ground truth to figure out the most
interesting places to do sample return," said NASA's associate
administrator for science, John Grunsfeld, a former astronaut.
The only other Mars mission in NASA's pipeline at the moment
is an atmospheric probe scheduled to launch at the end of next
year. The agency plans to submit its follow-up Mars proposals to
the White House in September, in time for the fiscal year that
begins in October 2013.
