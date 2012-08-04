* Curiosity rover to look for places where organic carbon
was preserved
* Six-wheeled lab to climb up mountain of sediment from
crater floor
* Mission builds on evidence of warmer, wetter Martian past
By Irene Klotz
PASADENA, Calif., Aug 4 NASA plans to follow up
a decade-long search for Mars' lost water with a mission to
learn whether the Red Planet once harbored other ingredients
necessary for life.
The astrobiological hunt begins once the $2.5 billion Mars
Science Lab rover Curiosity lands itself beside a towering
mountain that rises from the floor of a vast, ancient impact
basin called Gale Crater.
Touchdown, monitored from mission control at NASA's Jet
Propulsion Laboratory in California, is scheduled for 10:31 p.m.
Sunday Pacific time (1:31 a.m. EDT on Monday/0531 GMT on
Monday).
"It's a big science goal. We're not just looking for water
anymore," said California Institute of Technology geologist John
Grotzinger, the lead mission scientist.
"The expectations go up. The scientific challenge is much
greater. It's just going to be harder to address this question
of habitability," he told Reuters.
Scientists considered hundreds of landing sites before
choosing Gale Crater, which probably formed when an asteroid or
comet crashed into the planet some 3.5 billion to 4 billion
years ago.
From high-resolution images taken by orbiting satellites,
Gale Crater's central mound, known as Mount Sharp, appears to
consist of layers of sediment rising like a stack of cards 3
miles (5 km) into the sky, taller than the crater's rim.
The most likely origin of the mountain is that it formed
from the remains of whatever material filled up the basin long
ago. How it was left standing in the middle of Gale Crater, a
96-mile-(154-km)wide bowl located near the planet's equator, is
a mystery, one of many scientists hope to answer during
Curiosity's two-year science mission.
Regardless of how it formed, scientists consider Mount Sharp
a gift of time.
Nothing like it exists on Earth, where plate tectonics,
erosion and other natural phenomena constantly reshape the
planet's surface.
"We have the opportunity to start in the past, rove up the
surface of Mount Sharp and come through time to see how the
environments have changed," said Michael Meyer, NASA's Mars
exploration program scientist.
WARMER, WETTER MARTIAN PAST
A succession of previous rovers, landers and orbiting
spacecraft have gathered compelling evidence that Mars, which is
about half the size of Earth and 50 percent farther away from
the sun, was not always the dry, acidic, cold desert that
appears today.
NASA's strategy since resuming Mars exploration following
the 1970s-era Viking missions there has been to look for the
chemical and physical fingerprints of water, which is necessary
for life - at least as it has evolved on Earth.
The second ingredient in the recipe for life is carbon,
which provides organic structure. Carbon will be far more
difficult to detect on Mars, if it exists, because the same
processes that produce rock tend to destroy organics.
The planet's harsh radiation environment doesn't help
either.
"We have a radiation-rich environment on Mars that can
destroy organics, so even if it was there, it may be hard to
find a place where it's been preserved," Meyer said.
On Earth, the oldest evidence for life dates back about 3.5
billion years. Fossilized remains of single-celled
microorganisms were found in 1958 inside a type of rock known as
chert. This glass-like rock may exist on Mars as well, and it is
not the only material that can preserve organics like a time
capsule.
"The challenge for Mars exploration is to first try to
identify environments that might have been habitable and then
ask, 'Is this the kind of place where organic carbon could have
been preserved?'" Grotzinger said.
"With Curiosity, we don't have the ability to look for life,
or even fossil life, but we do have the ability to look for
organic carbon, so we try to find those environments conducive
for preservation. That's the hard part," he said.
The oldest sections of Mount Sharp may overlap the window
when life emerged on Earth, a time when Mars is believed to have
been warm and wet.
Curiosity's landing site inside Gale Crater is one of the
lowest regions on Mars, stacking the odds that water, if it
existed there, flowed down to the basin's floor. Mount Sharp may
be the remains of this ancient lake bed and perhaps a place that
life once called home.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston, Steve Gorman and Jackie Frank)