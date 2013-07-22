WASHINGTON, July 21 The U.S. Marshals Service
has lost track of about 2,000 encrypted two-way radios worth
millions of dollars, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday,
citing internal records it had obtained through a public records
request.
The paper reported that the problems date back to at least
2011, when the Marshals were deploying new versions of the
radios to communicate in the field.
The Wall Street Journal said an internal technology office
had warned about the issue, but the problems tracking the
equipment persisted.
"It is apparent that negligence and incompetence has
resulted in a grievous mismanagement of millions of dollars of
USMS property," the paper quoted a 2011 presentation by the
agency's Office of Strategic Technology as saying.
"Simply put, the entire system is broken and drastic
measures need to be taken to address the issues ... The 800
pound elephant in the room needs to finally be acknowledged."
The U.S. Marshals Service serves to protect federal courts
and judges. It also administers the witness protection program
and tracks down fugitives.
In interviews with the paper, some Marshals told the Wall
Street Journal they were worried not only about the wasted
money, but also about the prospect of criminals getting hold of
the radios and using them to gain access to privileged law
enforcement activities.
A spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service could not be
immediately reached late on Sunday.
But in the Wall Street Journal, spokesman Drew Wade was
quoted as saying the agency believes "this issue is in large
part attributable to poor record keeping as a result of an older
property-management system, as opposed to equipment being lost."
He also said the Marshals Service is conducting an inventory
and could not yet report how many items were missing or
unaccounted for.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Eric Walsh)