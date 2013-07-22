(Adds comment from U.S. Marshals Service)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, July 21 The U.S. Marshals Service
has lost track of about 2,000 encrypted two-way radios worth
millions of dollars, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday,
citing internal records it had obtained through a public records
request.
The paper reported that the problems date back to at least
2011, when the Marshals were deploying new versions of the
radios to communicate in the field.
The Wall Street Journal said an internal technology office
had warned about the issue, but the problems tracking the
equipment persisted.
"It is apparent that negligence and incompetence has
resulted in a grievous mismanagement of millions of dollars of
USMS property," the paper quoted a 2011 presentation by the
agency's Office of Strategic Technology as saying.
"Simply put, the entire system is broken and drastic
measures need to be taken to address the issues ... The
800-pound elephant in the room needs to finally be
acknowledged."
The U.S. Marshals Service serves to protect federal courts
and judges. It also administers the witness protection program
and tracks down fugitives.
In interviews with the paper, some Marshals told the Wall
Street Journal they were worried not only about the wasted
money, but also about the prospect of criminals getting hold of
the radios and using them to gain access to privileged law
enforcement activities.
U.S. Marshals Service spokesman Drew Wade confirmed the
paper's report late Sunday and said the agency is doing a
"complete review" of the radio inventory.
"We believe that this issue is in large part attributable to
poor record keeping as a result of an older property management
system, as opposed to equipment being lost. Many of the radios
at issue had previously been declared obsolete and were being
phased out of circulation in favor of newer technology," Wade
said.
"The U.S. Marshals Service is not aware of any instances
where public safety was jeopardized as a result of this. The
USMS is currently in the process of acquiring a new property
management system and intends to have it in place for the next
fiscal year."
