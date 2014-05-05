UPDATE 1-U.S. judge approves VW dealers $1.2 bln settlement
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. May 5 A five-story mill building undergoing demolition at the former Bethlehem Steel plant near Baltimore collapsed on Monday, injuring nine workers, four critically, police said.
The workers were inside the Dundalk, Maryland, mill tearing the building down when it collapsed, a spokesman for the Baltimore County Police Department told WBAL television.
The collapse took place shortly after 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) and the injured people have been taken to hospitals, the spokesman said. Other workers pulled themselves from the rubble.
The neighborhood where the collapse occurred, known as Sparrow's Point, was once home to the largest steel mill in the world and employed 31,000 workers.
Bethlehem Steel filed for bankruptcy protection in 2001. After a series of owners, the site was purchased in 2012 by Hilco SP LLC and by Commercial Development Co Inc, a real estate development company.
A spokesman for Hilco declined immediate comment. MCM Industrial Services, of Bloomfield, Mich., which was handling the demolition, also declined to comment. (Reporting by John Clarke and Ian Simpson; Editing by Scott Malone and Cynthia Osterman)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm system plowed up the U.S. Eastern seaboard with torrential showers and high winds on Monday, hindering airline and rail travel, after killing at least 21 people in the South, many in mobile homes demolished by tornadoes.
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million