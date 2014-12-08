(Adds pilot had previous crash nearby, all three people on
board killed, identifies pilot, adds details on investigation)
Dec 8 An executive jet crashed into a Maryland
house on Monday, killing all three people aboard the plane and a
mother and two children inside the house, a fire official said.
The pilot of the jet who died in the crash had previously
crashed a plane destined for the same airport in 2010, according
to records.
The Embraer SA twin-engine Phenom 100 crashed
into a home about one mile (1.6 km) from the Montgomery County
Airpark in Gaithersburg, a Washington suburb.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane
was registered to Michael Rosenberg, an adjunct professor of
epidemiology at University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill and
CEO of clinical research company Health Decisions, Inc.
In 2010, Rosenberg crashed another airplane near Monday's
wreck site, although there were no injuries in that crash,
according to National Transportation Safety Board records. The
2010 accident occurred at the Montgomery County Airpark, also
Rosenberg's destination on Monday, when he lost control while
landing and crashed into trees, according to records.
Monday's crash killed Rosenberg who was piloting the
aircraft and the two other people on board, as well as a mother
and two children in the home, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue
spokesman Pete Piringer said on Twitter.
The crash sparked a fire that destroyed two homes, and three
others were damaged. Piringer said crews had contained the fires
but some jet fuel had leaked into a stream.
The plane had departed from an airport on the Chapel Hill
campus at 9:30 a.m., an NTSB spokesman told a news conference on
Monday night.
Investigators, who were expected to be on the scene for up
to seven days, will examine the experience and training of the
pilot, weather factors, engine condition and interview the
aircraft controller who handled the attempted landing, NTSB
spokesman Robert Sumwalt said. They will also look into a
possible bird strike.
"Our mission is to find out what happened and why it
happened so it will never happen again," Sumwalt told the news
conference.
Witnesses told local media that the plane had been circling
with the wheels down, and looked as if it was struggling for
control.
(Reporting by John Clarke in Washington; Editing by Susan
Heavey, Eric Beech and Sandra Maler)