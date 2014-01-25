(Adds statement from store, paragraph 17)
By Bill Trott
COLUMBIA, Md. Jan 25 A gunman opened fire with
a shotgun in a skate shop at a crowded shopping mall near
Baltimore on Saturday, killing two store employees and wounding
another person before apparently killing himself, police said.
Howard County police said they did not know the motive for
the shooting at the large mall in Columbia, Maryland, about 20
miles (32 km) west of Baltimore.
Police identified the victims as Brianna Benlolo, 21, of
College Park, Maryland, and Tyler Johnson, 25, of Ellicott City,
Maryland. Both were employees of Zumiez, a skate shop where the
shooting took place. The name of the gunman has not been
released.
One person suffered a gunshot wound to the foot, and four
others were injured in the chaos, police said. Howard County
General Hospital said all five people had been treated and
released.
The shooting happened at about 11:15 a.m. EST (1615 GMT) on
the mall's upper level just above the food court. The mall,
which has more than 200 stores, was crowded with weekend
shoppers, many of whom sheltered in place after hearing the
shots or seeing people fleeing.
Police said they found the body of the suspected gunman at
the store and he had apparently committed suicide.
"He still had a large amount of ammunition on and about him
and because of concerns about explosives and any other weapons
he might have we are approaching this with an abundance of
caution," Howard County Police Chief Bill McMahon told
reporters.
Howard County Executive Ken Ulman said police arrived within
two minutes of the 911 emergency call, but it took hours for the
police to clear the building of shoppers and employees.
"This took a long time because you can imagine how many
rooms there are in the mall. How many back offices, bathrooms
and dressing rooms and nooks and crannies in the mall," Ulman
told reporters.
McMahon said investigators were reviewing footage from
surveillance cameras placed around the mall.
Colin Reddy, who works at the mall, told CNN he heard about
eight or nine shots in all.
"We thought it was construction because there's a lot of
construction going on at the mall right now. Then I heard it
again. Like 'boom, boom, boom'. And then everybody started
running," he said.
Reddy said he and the other employees closed the store's
gate and waited in a back room for police to arrive.
Tonya Broughton of Silver Spring, Maryland, said she and a
friend were getting facials when they noticed other shoppers
running.
"It was panic. We just headed for the nearest store,
Victoria's Secret," she said, adding that the store's employees
herded everyone to the rear of the store.
"They were very nice, keeping us calm. They told us we were
safe," she said.
Zumiez, which has more than 400 stores across the United
States, said in a statement it was "deeply saddened by the
violence" at its store. "Our hearts go out to the victims and
their families." The company said it was arranging counseling
for its employees in the area.
Police said the mall will remain closed for the evening.
The attack in Columbia follows a shooting at a New Jersey
mall in November in which a gunman fired at least six shots
without hitting anyone, sparking a mass evacuation of the
complex, then killing himself.
There also has been a spate of shootings in recent days at
U.S. schools and universities. A student was shot dead on Friday
at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, and at Purdue
University in Indiana a teacher's assistant was shot and killed
on Tuesday. In both incidents suspects have been charged with
the crimes.
(Reporting by Bill Trott Additional reporting by Andrea
Shalal-Esa, Colleen Jenkins and Victoria Cavaliere; Writing by
Eric Beech; Editing by James Dalgleish and David Gregorio)