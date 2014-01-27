Jan 27 A Maryland mall where a 19-year-old
gunman shot and killed two young store employees before
apparently taking his own life was scheduled to reopen on Monday
with increased law enforcement presence, police said.
The popular retail complex in Columbia, Maryland, about 20
miles (32 km) west of Baltimore, has been closed since Darion
Marcus Aguilar fired six to eight shots from a 12-gauge shotgun
on Saturday as the mall bustled with weekend shoppers.
Police are still investigating what drove Aguilar, of
College Park, Maryland, to shoot and whether he knew the two
employees of a clothing and skateboard shop who died.
No evidence has revealed a relationship between Aguilar and
the victims, Brianna Benlolo, 21, also of College Park, and
Tyler Johnson, 25, of Mount Airy, Maryland, Howard County Police
Chief Bill McMahon said on Sunday.
A third person who was near Zumiez, the shop where
the shooting took place on the mall's upper level just above the
food court, suffered a gunshot wound to the foot. Police
initially said that person was on a lower floor, but on Sunday
said a gunshot on that level struck a wall but no people.
The attack was the latest in a spate of shootings across the
United States that has renewed questions about the vulnerability
of public places. It sparked fresh calls from some politicians
for stiffer gun control.
Aguilar had a backpack filled with crude explosives and
authorities were initially concerned he had booby-trapped
himself, McMahon said.
Police believe Aguilar, who they said did not have a
criminal record, legally bought the shotgun last month in nearby
Montgomery County.
Police found more ammunition and Aguilar's journal during a
search of his home. In the journal, "he does express some
general unhappiness with his life," McMahon said.
Aguilar was reported missing by his mother on the day of the
shooting after he did not show up for his job at a Dunkin Donuts
store in College Park, the Baltimore Sun reported.
(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Stephen Powell)