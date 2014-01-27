By Alice Popovici
COLUMBIA, Md. Jan 27 A Maryland mall where a
19-year-old gunman killed two store employees before apparently
taking his own life reopened on Monday to mourners bearing
flowers and questions about why the shooting happened.
The popular retail complex about 20 miles (32 km) west of
Baltimore had been closed since Darion Marcus Aguilar fired six
to eight shots from a 12-gauge shotgun on Saturday as the mall
bustled with weekend shoppers.
Howard County Executive Ken Ulman told a few hundred people,
many of them first responders, outside the mall before it
reopened that the community had shown its resiliency and
strength.
"In these tough times I've seen some things that I am
incredibly proud of," Ulman said while flanked by U.S.
Representative Elijah Cummings, a Democrat.
After a moment of silence called for by Ulman, the onlookers
walked in through the same entrance police say the shooter used.
Police are investigating what drove Aguilar, of College
Park, Maryland, to shoot the employees of the Zumiez
skateboard shop - Brianna Benlolo, 21, of College Park, and
Tyler Johnson, 25, of Mount Airy, Maryland.
Howard County Police Chief Bill McMahon told CNN
investigators had not turned up any relationship between Aguilar
and the victims.
A third person who was near the shop on the mall's upper
level just above the food court suffered a gunshot wound to the
foot.
Carrying a bunch of lilies, Kristen Lowman, 20, of Elkridge,
Maryland, said she was shopping at the mall when the shooting
took place.
She was unsure if she would be able to come back to shop
there, but added, "Anywhere you go you have a risk ... You can't
let bad people control what you do."
Most stores appeared open, but the Zumiez shop was sealed
off by a temporary white wall with a company statement on it
saying it was closed in memory of Benlolo and Johnson.
Passersby stopped to snap photos, and bunches of flowers and
stuffed animals were placed in front of the wall. They were
quickly picked up by mall security.
Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley, a Democrat who signed
into law one of the nation's toughest gun control bills last
year, turned up after the ceremony to show solidarity with
Columbia residents.
"The tragedies that unfolded here over the weekend reminded
us that in places all around our state all of us are human,
therefore all of us are vulnerable," he told reporters.
The attack was the latest in a spate of U.S. shootings that
has renewed questions about the vulnerability of public places.
It sparked fresh calls from some politicians for stiffer gun
control.
Aguilar had a backpack filled with crude explosives and
authorities were initially concerned he had booby-trapped
himself, police have said.
Police believe Aguilar, who they said did not have a
criminal record, legally bought the shotgun last month in nearby
Montgomery County.
Police found more ammunition and Aguilar's journal during a
search of his home. In the journal, "he does express some
general unhappiness with his life," McMahon said on Sunday.