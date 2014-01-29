Jan 29 A 19-year-old Maryland mall gunman
assembled a shotgun in a skateboard shop dressing room before
killing two employees and then turning the weapon on himself,
police said on Wednesday.
The shooter, Darion Marcus Aguilar, turned the bustling mall
in Columbia, Maryland, into a scene of terror on Saturday.
Aguilar carried the disassembled 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun
into the mall in a backpack, the Howard County Police Department
said on its Twitter feed.
Aguilar, who lived in College Park, Maryland, put the
shotgun together in a dressing room at the mall's Zumiez
skateboard store.
Police "believe Aguilar exited the Zumiez dressing room,
shot the two victims and then himself," police said. The victims
have been identified as Brianna Benlolo, 21, of College Park,
and Tyler Johnson, 25, of Mount Airy, Maryland.
The store had no video cameras so there is no footage of the
shootings, it said. Police have said Aguilar fired six to eight
shots.
At one point, he stepped out of the store and wounded a
woman who was struck in the foot, police said.
Aguilar was dead when officers arrived less than two minutes
after the first 911 call, police said.
Investigators have not given a motive for the shootings.
Police have said they have not turned up any relationship
between the shop employees and Aguilar.
Police have found a journal kept by Aguilar and said on
Tuesday that it showed he "knew he was having mental health
issues."
Police believe Aguilar legally bought the shotgun last
month. The attack was the latest in a spate of U.S. shootings
that has renewed questions about the vulnerability of public
places in the United States.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Scott Malone and Andrew
Hay)