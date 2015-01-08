NEW YORK Jan 8 Massachusetts' new Republican Governor Charlie Baker will aim to cut state spending in order to close the more than $500 million budget gap he inherited, he said after being sworn into office on Thursday.

"If we're honest with ourselves we can't blame this deficit on a lack of revenue," Baker, 58, told lawmakers during his inaugural address. "We have to recognize that this is a spending problem, and that dealing with it now will make balancing next year's budget that much easier."

Former Democrat Governor Deval Patrick did not seek re-election in 2014 after two terms in office. He had already begun to cut spending after a $329 million shortfall was disclosed in November on the state's $36.5 billion budget for fiscal 2015, which ends on June 30.

In looking to make cuts, Baker said he would not target state aid to cities and towns, which Patrick had said he would reduce. But every other line item will be examined for possible cuts, Baker said, while taxes would remain the same.

Baker struck a bi-partisan tone in his address, vowing to consider good ideas regardless of which side of the aisle produces them.

He discussed the need to confront opiate addiction and high healthcare costs, to revitalize urban areas, to improve state services and to allow more charter schools in underperforming districts.

"It's wrong for any of us to stand on a front porch or in a city neighborhood sympathizing with a mom or a dad when they tell us their child is not getting the education to succeed in life that they deserve and then oppose lifting the charter school cap," Baker said.

He also said that inadequate energy delivery systems are prompting "unprecedented increases" in the energy bills of New England families and businesses, despite falling energy prices across the rest of the country.

He vowed to work with Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, a Democrat who took office on Tuesday, and others across the region on an energy solution. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Diane Craft)