By Hilary Russ
Jan 20 Massachusetts has will have an estimated
$765 million budget deficit this fiscal year due to overspending
by the state government, Governor Charlie Baker said on Tuesday.
Tax revenue has come in "pretty much on benchmark" at an
increase of about 4.5 percent from last year, but spending will
rise by 7.3 percent, Baker said. Next month, Baker must propose
a budget for fiscal year 2016, which begins July 1.
Baker said that a large drain on funds was the $230 million
spent for ongoing issues with the state's Health Connector
website, the insurance exchange set up under the national
Affordable Care Act. The site was plagued by problems after its
launch in late 2013.
Other big ticket items for Massachusetts include health
insurance for public employees and retirees, Baker said.
Baker, a Republican who took office less than two weeks ago,
had already said he was eying spending cuts because he would
inherit a large budget gap. At the time, he said it was more
than $500 million.
On Tuesday he reiterated his vow not to put state aid to
cities and towns on the chopping block.
He said his administration will "make these decisions as we
go forward with great sensitivity and careful judgment" and work
collaboratively with lawmakers.
