Dec 4 Massachusetts said on Tuesday it was
planning to close a $540 million budget gap for fiscal 2013 by
tapping an extra $200 million from its stabilization funds and
implementing a wide range of across-the-board spending cuts.
The budget shortfall is mainly due to a downward revision of
tax revenue because of a softer economy. The previous estimate
for the fiscal year that began on July 1 was cut by $515 million
to $21.496 billion. In addition, $25 million linked to tax
settlements and which are "one time in nature and already
committed to specific costs" bring the total gap to $540
million.
"The uncertainty of the fiscal cliff and the resulting
slowdown in growth are the direct cause of our budget
challenges," Governor Deval Patrick said in a statement.
Patrick's plan to cover the gap, parts of which are subject
to legislative approval, has Massachusetts cutting $225 million
in executive branch agency spending and taking $200 million from
the state's reserves, which will remain with a balance of $1.2
billion, "one of the highest in the country."
The rainy day fund exists to provide a cushion when revenue
falls short, to cover the loss of federal funds and for other
urgent financial needs for the state or its local governments.
The state had been putting money into its stabilization fund
even as federal stimulus funding fell away, getting the fund's
balance up to over $1.7 billion, said Colin MacNaught, the
state's assistant treasurer for debt management, at a New York
Municipal Forum event on Tuesday.
Non-executive departments will see cuts of $25 million and
$98 million will come from federal revenues designated to
support state low-income safety net programs.
The withdrawals from the rainy day fund and the cuts from
the non-executive departments are both subject to legislative
approval, said Massachusetts Executive Office of Administration
and Finance communications director Alex Zaroulis.
In addition, 700 new jobs that were planned and funded will
not be filled and will be eliminated. "This will result in the
total state workforce having more than 6,000 fewer positions at
the end of FY13 than it did before the recession," the statement
said.