BOSTON Aug 10 The Suffolk Downs racetrack put
its cards on the table on Friday, formally notifying gambling
officials it was seeking one of Massachusetts' new casino
licenses as part of plans for an entertainment complex that
could create thousands of jobs.
Owners of the East Boston racetrack said they had submitted
a $400,000 non-refundable fee to the Massachusetts Gaming
Commission to get the ball rolling, one day after the commission
began accepting applications.
"We begin this formal part of earning a license to develop a
world-class destination resort at our 77-year-old racetrack with
great enthusiasm and with the understanding that our project
must set the standard for gaming development in Massachusetts,"
said Richard Fields, Suffolk Downs principal owner.
Massachusetts legalized casino gambling in 2011. Lawmakers
carved the state up into three districts, and allotted one
casino license to each. Suffolk Downs has been seen as the
front-runner for the Boston-area license.
All casino applicants will face a months-long review process
likely to stretch into next year.
Suffolk Downs is in a second phase of public meetings to
promote its plans. It has committed $40 million to improve local
roads and intersections if the casino gets the go-ahead.
The racetrack would join forces with casino operator Caesars
Entertainment Corp. and build a Caesars-branded resort
at Suffolk Downs that includes a casino, hotel, restaurants and
retail outlets.
The track, the only thoroughbred horse racing venue in New
England, would continue to operate.
The Suffolk Downs development proposal says it could
generate $200 million annually in new state tax revenues, and
thousands of jobs - first in construction and then at the
planned resort.