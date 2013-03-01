By Scott Malone
BOSTON, March 1 The state of Massachusetts
agreed on Friday to drop the criminal prosecution of its former
treasurer on corruption charges related to his failed 2010
gubernatorial campaign, with the former official instead paying
a $100,000 civil fine.
The state had accused Tim Cahill of misusing $1.5 million in
funds intended to promote the state lottery to advance his
campaign prospects. Its last attempt to prosecute him ended in a
mistrial in December after jurors were unable to reach a
verdict.
The deal keeps Cahill from serving any prison time, though
he will serve probation, said Jim O'Brien, who heads the
Massachusetts Attorney General's public integrity division.
Superior Court Judge Christine Roach called the deal
"balanced, reasonable and very much reflective of the realities
of the trial that we conducted in this courtroom."
Last year, Massachusetts Attorney General Martha Coakley
charged Cahill with directing the lottery to change the content
and timing of its ad campaign to help his struggling campaign,
when Cahill ran as an independent and tried to unseat Democratic
Governor Deval Patrick.
In September 2010, the lottery ran a $1.5 million ad
campaign that touted how well the lottery was run and how it
benefited Massachusetts cities and towns.
While the ads did not mention or show Cahill, prosecutors
charged that the campaigns' focus groups had shown that Cahill's
management of the lottery was his strongest asset.