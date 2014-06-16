By Elizabeth Barber
| BOSTON, June 16
BOSTON, June 16 Public support for
Massachusetts' 2006 healthcare law has remained above 60 percent
despite a rocky rollout of the state's new health insurance
website, according to a poll from The Boston Globe and The
Harvard School of Public Health.
The law served as a model for the 2010 Affordable Care Act
mandating universal health insurance coverage nationwide, but
the state's website was retailored last year to meet the freshly
implemented federal standards. Like other ACA-compliant
websites, it has experienced glitches, including crashes and
long processing times.
Poll results showed 63 percent of surveyed Massachusetts
residents support the state law, the same percentage as in a
similar poll in 2011 before the Affordable Care Act took effect
and the state website was altered.
"We have eight years of support for this law," said Robert
J. Blendon, the coordinator of the poll and a professor of
health policy and political analysis at Harvard's School of
Public Health. "The fact that computers aren't working well is
unlikely to change that."
The results suggest that the website's problems are
invisible to many state residents, who may have no need to
interact with it regularly, Blendon said. The poll showed just
46 percent of respondents were aware of the website's problems.
Massachusetts' healthcare law, passed under former
Republican Governor Mitt Romney, mandated all residents buy
health insurance and expanded access to Medicaid. President
Barack Obama called it a model for the federal law, the
centerpiece of his domestic policy agenda, dubbed Obamacare.
Massachusetts residents' support for Obamacare is 57
percent, the poll found, above the 41 percent support seen
nationwide in a Pew Research Center/USA Today poll in April.
Jonathan Gruber, a health economist at the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology and one of the architects of Obamacare,
said Massachusetts' relatively high opinion of the federal law
is a reflection of the state plan's success.
Proponents of the Massachusetts and federal healthcare laws
say they saves lives by helping the poorest receive affordable
medical treatment. Critics say the federal law has forced some
people into more expensive plans and is an unnecessary and
costly extension of government control.
The poll of 506 Massachusetts adults was conducted from May
27 to June 2. The margin of error is +/- 5.3 percentage points.
(Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Jim Loney)