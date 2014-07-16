BOSTON Police charged a man with breaking into the Kennedy family compound in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, claiming that he was looking for pop singer Katy Perry.

Officers went to the house in Hyannis Port after Ted Kennedy Jr., the son of late Massachusetts Senator Ted Kennedy, called police late Tuesday saying he was worried an intruder was in the compound with his teenage son.

Police found the man, James Lacroix, 53, in the kitchen. When asked what he was doing there, Lacroix, wearing a Captain America T-shirt, responded that he was looking for Perry, police said.

The teenage son also was in the house but was unharmed, police said.

Lacroix was due to be arraigned on Wednesday morning on charges of breaking and entering. Police said he would likely be evaluated for mental illness.

