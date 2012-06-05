(Corrects to show that only service to downtown is free)
By Jason McLure
June 5 Boston's Logan International Airport will
become the first major airport in the United States to offer
free transportation to downtown in an effort to cut car travel
and alleviate a parking shortage at the fourth-busiest passenger
hub in the Northeast.
The three-month pilot program beginning Wednesday will waive
the $2 fare on the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's
Silver Line buses that take passengers from the airport, the
19th busiest in the U.S., to South Station in central Boston.
"Logan has tried various ways to curb parking demand and
wean passengers from driving to the airport," said David Mackey,
interim chief executive officer of Massport, the state agency
that operates the airport. "Logan cannot build new garages to
meet demand."
The airport, located on a marshy spit of land across Boston
Harbor from downtown Boston, has seen annual passenger traffic
rise from 15.1 million in 1980 to 28.9 million last year. The
airport is barred from building new parking garages by
environmental laws.
In March, transport officials raised airport parking fees to
as much as $27 per day while cutting fees to $7 a day at
suburban lots that provide direct bus service to the airport as
part of the effort to cut car trips to Logan.
"We don't know of any other place where you can travel for
free on the transit system coming from the airport to downtown,"
said Virginia Miller, a spokeswoman for the American Public
Transportation Association.
(Reporting by Jason McLure; editing by Carol Bishopric and
Sandra Maler)