BOSTON, April 14 Former Democratic Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick is joining the Boston-based private equity firm Bain Capital founded by his predecessor, Republican Mitt Romney, the Boston Globe reported on Tuesday.

Patrick said last year when he decided not to run for a third term in office that he planned to return to the private sector.

He will work at a new Bain arm focused on "social impact" investing, addressing issues such as climate change or hunger, the Globe reported.

"This is a chance to have real meaning and mission in my work," the newspaper quoted Patrick as saying.

Patrick, who was the first black man elected governor of Massachusetts, will now become the first black managing director of Bain. (Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Bill Trott)