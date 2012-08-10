BOSTON Aug 10 The nearly $50 billion state pension fund of Massachusetts posted nearly flat performance for the year ended June 30, as losses on stocks and natural resources offset gains on bonds and other investments.

The Pension Reserves Investment Trust, which invests on behalf of state workers and teachers, lost 0.08 percent for the year, according to a report released on Friday.

Other large state funds have posted similar weak returns for the latest fiscal year, including the giant California Public Employees' Retirement System, which gained just 1 percent. Most funds had more money invested in tumultuous global stock markets than in the world's rising bond markets.

The Massachusetts fund's global equities portfolio, which comprised 43 percent of assets, lost 5.88 percent for the year, and a 4 percent allocation to timber and other natural resources dropped 7.95 percent.

By contrast, core fixed income gained 8.10 percent and value-added fixed income gained 3.71 percent. But together, the two categories made up under one-quarter of the fund's assets.

Private equity investments gained 11.39 percent and real estate investments rose 9.95 percent.