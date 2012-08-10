* Mass. pension fund lost 0.08 percent for fiscal 2012
* Investments in stocks, natural resources declined
* Bonds, private equity investments gained
BOSTON, Aug 10 The state pension fund of
Massachusetts, with nearly $50 billion in assets, posted just
about flat performance for the year ended June 30, as losses on
stocks and natural resources offset gains on bonds and other
investments.
The Pension Reserves Investment Trust, which invests on
behalf of state workers and teachers, lost 0.08 percent for the
year, according to a report released on Friday. That was far
below the 8.25 percent rate the fund set as its targeted return.
Other large state funds have posted similar weak returns for
the latest fiscal year, including the giant California Public
Employees' Retirement System, which gained just 1 percent. Most
funds had more money invested in tumultuous global stock markets
than in the world's rising bond markets.
The Massachusetts fund's global equities portfolio, with 43
percent of assets, lost 5.88 percent for the year, and a 4
percent allocation to timber and other natural resources dropped
7.95 percent.
By contrast, core fixed income gained 8.10 percent and
value-added fixed income gained 3.71 percent. But together, the
two categories made up less than one-quarter of the fund's
assets.
Private equity investments gained 11.39 percent and real
estate investments rose 9.95 percent.
The weak overall returns of large, public pension funds this
year has led some to call for lowering the assumed future
returns used to calculate the funds' potential liabilities.
In Massachusetts, Treasurer Steve Grossman has called for
the fund to lower its expected annual return to 8 percent from
the 8.25 percent rate currently targeted. Over the past 10
years, the fund has averaged a 7.25 percent annual gain.
The accounting organization for public finance - the
Governmental Accounting Standards Board - has begun requiring
states and cities with large pension funding gaps to lower the
projected rates of return on their retirement investments.
The Massachusetts fund was $19 billion, or 29 percent,
underfunded as of Jan. 1, 2011, according to the fund's most
recent annual report.