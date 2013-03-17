By Chris Francescani
| NEW YORK, March 17
NEW YORK, March 17 Japanese architect Toyo Ito
has been awarded the 2013 Pritzker Architecture Prize, one of
field's most prestigious awards, for his conceptually creative
designs and "timeless" buildings, the prize committee jury said
on Sunday.
The Pritzker Architecture Prize, which was created by the
late Jay A. Pritzker and his wife, Cindy, in 1979 to honor the
world's most innovative architects, includes a $100,000 award
and a medallion.
Ito's early career was marked by small, imaginative projects
like 1976's "White U," a U-shaped home designed for his widowed
sister, who had grown tired of Tokyo's towering high rise
apartment buildings.
The house contained two long corridors - leading to his
sister's bedroom on one side and her daughters' bedroom on the
other. It combined sleek functionality with designs that
optimized natural light and symbolized a return to life nearer
to the earth.
In 1995, Ito designed the Sendai Mediatheque library, a
cube-shaped structure whose floors are suspended on steel pipes
that Ito calls "tubes." Construction was completed in 2001. The
Pritzker jury cited the library design in awarding Ito this
year's prize, saying the "fluid" concept is not "confined
by...the limitations of modern architecture."
Ito, 71, has said his work seeks to "erase conventional
meaning...through minimalist tactics" including architecture
that "resembles air and wind," according to the prize committee.
Ito is the sixth Japanese architect to be awarded the prize.
(Reporting by Chris Francescani; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)