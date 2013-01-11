Jan 11 Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick said
on Friday that he will file legislation to overhaul benefits for
public retirees, including a proposal to double the number of
years an employee would have to serve to be eligible.
The bill would require most current employees of the state
and its cities, towns and school districts to work for 20 years
instead of 10 years to become eligible for health benefits when
they retire.
Retirees would also have to pay a higher percentage of their
health insurance premiums, leaving the employer responsible for
a smaller share.
The changes, which would not apply to current retirees or to
employees who are within five years of retiring, would also
raise the minimum age of eligibility to 60 from the current 55.
States' public pension systems are facing large unfunded
liabilities that have led to reforms in most states. But massive
gaps in public funds to pay for post-employment benefits have
received less attention - until now.
On average, states have set aside only about 5 percent of
what is estimated to be their retiree health care and other
non-pension benefits such as life insurance. At the end of 2010
that left a $627 billion gap, according to a report by the Pew
Center on the States.
In response, a growing number of states and cities have
begun eliminating or reducing health coverage for retirees.
The proposed Massachusetts legislation could save the state
and its local governments up to $20 billion over the next 30
years, Patrick said in a statement.
The commonwealth is scheduled to sell $230.5 million next
week and an additional $1.2 billion over the next few months,
according to a statement from Massachusetts Treasurer Steven
Grossman.
"We think this nation-leading reform work will be reflected
in lower interest costs for Massachusetts taxpayers," Grossman
said.
The $230.5 million sale of general obligation refunding
SIFMA index bonds was postponed from December.