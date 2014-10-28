By Ted Siefer
LOWELL, Mass. Oct 28 Store owners in a
Massachusetts town proposing to bar the sale of all tobacco
products objected to the proposal on Tuesday, a day after local
officials announced the planned ban.
Health officials in Westminster, about 60 miles (97
km)northwest of Boston, released a plan on Monday to bar the
sale of cigarettes, chewing tobacco and cigars, as well as
electronic cigarettes, citing health risks tied to the nicotine
products.
The Westminster regulation points to a ruling by the state's
highest court holding that "the right to engage in business must
yield to the paramount right of government to protect the public
health by any rational means."
Citing U.S. health authorities, the proposed regulation
states that there is "conclusive evidence that tobacco smoking
causes cancer, respiratory and cardiac diseases, (and) negative
birth outcomes."
Convenience store owners in the town of about 7,300
residents said the ban would do little to cut down on tobacco
use and prompt customers to drive to the next town for the
product while sharply cutting their stores' incomes.
"It's not just the loss of tobacco sales," said Brian
Vincent, the owner of Vincent's Country Store. "It's the
additional impulse items smokers buy, a bottle of soda, a bag of
chips for the road, scratch tickets."
Vincent, who posted in his store a petition that had
gathered 300 signatures by Tuesday morning opposing the ban,
estimated that it would cost him $100,000 a year in sales.
The New England Convenience Store Association has also taken
a stand against the ban. "At the end of the day, it's businesses
in the local community that will get hurt," said Stephen Ryan,
the group's executive director.
Westminster's health agent did not return requests on
Tuesday for comment.
While restrictions on smoking in specific settings have
proliferated in Massachusetts and around the country,
Westminster appears to be the first to consider a town-wide ban
on the sale of all tobacco products.
Historian Robert Proctor of Stanford University said he was
unaware of a municipal ban on tobacco products in nearly a
century.
In Boston, a ban went into effect this year on smoking in
all public parks and playgrounds.
A three-member Westminster Board of Health will be required
to vote to pass the ban.
The board will hold a public hearing on the topic on Nov.
12.
