By Steve Gorman
| LOS ANGELES, March 5
LOS ANGELES, March 5 At least some of the
pregnant women from China caught up in raids this week on
so-called maternity hotels, catering to foreign mothers-to-be
seeking U.S. citizenship for their babies, are still likely to
remain long enough in California to give birth on American soil.
That's because U.S. immigration officials investigating
"Chinese birthing houses" for alleged visa fraud, tax evasion
and money laundering hope to coax their clients into providing
testimony and evidence against operators of those businesses.
Federal officials have declined to say how many pregnant
customers they encountered in searches conducted on Tuesday of
more than 50 locations suspected of involvement in three large
"maternity tourism" networks in Southern California.
No arrests have been made as of Thursday, said Virginia
Kice, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Immigration and Customs
Enforcement agency, or ICE.
Instead, paying customers of the apartment houses raided in
the sweep were taken in for initial interviews by immigration
agents, who confiscated their passports and "referred them for
more questioning," Kice said.
She declined to say how many if any of the women would end
up staying long enough to give birth in the United States now
that the schemes were exposed but suggested some were likely to
remain in California as the investigation progresses.
"If someone is designated a material witness, their
continued presence will be required," she said. "We encountered
numerous prospective witnesses at all these locations, not just
clients."
She said Mandarin interpreters were assisting in the probe.
The sweep was believed to mark the first such enforcement
against an illicit cottage industry that has gained a growing
foothold in the United States in recent years while operating
largely out of sight of federal authorities.
The U.S. Constitution grants citizenship to any child born
on U.S. soil, regardless of parentage, and immigration experts
say there is nothing inherently illegal about women from abroad
coming to the United States to give birth.
But operators of the maternity hotels are suspected of
obtaining non-immigrant U.S. visitor visas under false
pretences, as well as failing to report income derived from
their services to tax and banking authorities.
Tuesday's sweep targeted operators catering mainly to
wealthy Chinese women who paid $10,000 to $80,000 for travel,
lodging, medical care and documentation services advertised on
the Internet, officials said.
One such service known as Baby Star Care advertised itself
has having served 8,000 pregnant women, including 4,000 from
China, since 1999, according to one government affidavit.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)