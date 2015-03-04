(Adds detail on why chicken producers use antibiotics)
By Lisa Baertlein and P.J. Huffstutter
LOS ANGELES/CHICAGO March 4 McDonald's Corp's
U.S. restaurants will gradually stop buying chicken
raised with antibiotics vital to fighting human infections, the
most aggressive step by a major food company to change chicken
producers' practices in the fight against dangerous 'superbugs.'
The world's biggest restaurant chain announced on Wednesday
that within two years, McDonald's USA will only buy chickens
raised without antibiotics that are important to human medicine.
The concern is that the overuse of antibiotics for poultry may
diminish their effectiveness in fighting disease in humans.
McDonald's policy will begin at the hatchery, where chicks are
sometimes injected with antibiotics while still in the shell.
"We're listening to our customers," Marion Gross, senior
vice president of McDonald's North American supply chain, told
Reuters. She said the company is working with its domestic
chicken suppliers, including Tyson Foods Inc, to make
the transition.
Veterinary use of antibiotics is legal. However, as the rate
of human infections from antibiotic-resistant bacteria
increases, consumer advocates and public health experts have
become more critical of the practice of routinely feeding
antibiotics to chickens, cattle and pigs.
Scientists and public health experts say whenever an
antibiotic is administered, it kills weaker bacteria and can
enable the strongest to survive and multiply. Frequent use of
low-dose antibiotics, a practice used by some meat producers,
can intensify that effect. The risk, they say, is that so-called
superbugs might develop cross-resistance to critical, medically
important antibiotics.
Superbugs are linked to an estimated 23,000 human deaths and
2 million illnesses every year in the United States, and up to
$20 billion in direct healthcare costs, according to the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Poultry producers began using antibiotics in the 1940s, not
long after scientists discovered that penicillin, streptomycin
and chlortetracycline helped control outbreaks of disease in
chickens. The drugs offered an added benefit: They kept the
birds' digestive tracts healthy, and chickens were able to gain
more weight without eating more food.
Gross said McDonald's expects its suppliers will treat any
animals that become ill, using antibiotics when prescribed.
McDonald's, however, will not buy those treated chickens, she
said.
The poultry industry's lobby takes issue with the concerns
of government and academic scientists, saying there is little
evidence that bacteria which do become resistant also infect
people.
This may be a "tipping point for antibiotic use in the
poultry industry," said Jonathan Kaplan, the Natural Resources
Defense Council's food and agriculture program director.
"McDonald's has so much purchasing power and brand
recognition, I think we're seeing a new industry standard here,"
Kaplan said.
"For public health, this is really a game changer," said
Gail Hansen, a senior officer for Pew Charitable Trusts'
antibiotic resistance project.
There are exceptions to McDonald's new policy. The company
will buy chicken from farmers who "responsibly use" ionophores,
an animal antibiotic not used in human medical treatment, Gross
said.
The phase-out applies only to McDonald's roughly 14,000 U.S.
restaurants. It currently does not affect the company's
approximately 22,000 international restaurants.
The action by McDonald's, which has been fighting to win
back diners and bolster sagging U.S. sales, is in step with
consumer demand for food made with 'clean' and more 'natural'
ingredients. But it falls short of similar policies at smaller
chains such as Chipotle Mexican Grill and Panera Bread
Co, which ban the use of ionophores.
Tyson, the largest U.S. meat processor, told Reuters in a
statement it supported McDonald's decision and that its chicken
operations have reduced the use of antibiotics that are
effective in humans by more than 84 percent since 2011. The
company expects to continue reductions.
A Reuters investigation last year revealed that some of the
nation's largest poultry producers routinely fed chickens an
array of antibiotics, not just when sickness strikes, but as a
standard practice over most of the birds' lives.
The Reuters report also found that low doses of antibiotics
were part of the standard diet for some of Tyson's flocks,
including two internal company documents showing the use of
bacitracin. Though that drug is not classified as medically
important by the federal Food and Drug Administration,
bacitracin is commonly used to prevent human skin infections.
Tyson said it disagreed with the findings of the Reuters
investigation but has since taken further steps to reduce or
halt antibiotic use, including in its chicken hatcheries.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and P.J.
Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Ken Wills, Jeffrey Benkoe and
John Pickering)