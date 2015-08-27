(Adds details of videotape, comment from activists)
By Jonathan Tolliver and Dan Whitcomb
LOS ANGELES Aug 27 McDonald's Corp and Tyson
Foods both severed ties on Thursday with a Tennessee farm where
workers were seen stabbing, clubbing and stomping on chickens in
an undercover video shot by animal rights activists.
The videotape, which was unveiled by Mercy For Animals at a
news conference in Los Angeles, depicts gruesome animal cruelty
toward the birds at what the group said was T&S Farm in Dukedom,
Tennessee, which was under contract to Tyson Foods.
Tyson supplies chicken meat to McDonald's, the
world's biggest fast-food chain, for its McNuggets.
Representatives for T&S Farm could not immediately be
reached for comment.
"Animal well-being is a priority at our company and we will
not tolerate the unacceptable animal treatment shown in this
video," Tyson spokesman Worth Sparkman said in a written
statement.
"Members of our animal well-being team are investigating,
however, based on what we currently know, we are terminating the
farmer's contract to grow chickens for us," said Sparkman,
adding there were currently no chickens on the farm.
McDonald's said in a statement it supported Tyson's decision
and "we find the behavior depicted in this video to be
completely unacceptable."
The fast-food giant said it was working with Tyson to
investigate the situation further.
"We're committed to working with animal welfare and industry
experts to inform our policies that promote better management,
strong employee education and verification of practices,"
McDonald's said.
An investigator for the Weakley County Sheriff's Office said
the agency had opened an investigation into the farm and was
working with prosecutors.
On the videotape, which Mercy For Animals activists said
documented three weeks of animal abuse at the farm, workers can
be seen stepping on birds' necks, stuffing them in cramped cages
and bludgeoning them with clubs.
"You don't work for PETA, do you?" a worker in the video is
heard asking the Mercy For Animals representative before
repeatedly hitting one of the birds with a spiked stick.
"Remember that for five years in a row, Tyson awarded grower
of the year to this facility. So it's too little, too late,"
Mercy for Animals President Nathan Runkle told the news
conference. He said the farm typically housed over 120,000
chickens.
McDonald's announced earlier this year it would phase out
its use of chickens raised with certain kinds of antibiotics at
its 14,000 U.S. restaurants as part of a major restructuring
plan to reverse a long sales slump.
(Reporting by Jonathan Tolliver and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by
Peter Cooney)