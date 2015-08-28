(Adds further comment from Tyson Foods)
By Jonathan Tolliver and Dan Whitcomb
LOS ANGELES Aug 27 McDonald's Corp and Tyson
Foods both severed ties on Thursday with a Tennessee farm where
workers were seen stabbing, clubbing and stomping on chickens in
an undercover video shot by animal rights activists.
The videotape, which was unveiled by Mercy For Animals at a
news conference in Los Angeles, depicts gruesome animal cruelty
toward the birds at what the group said was T&S Farm in Dukedom,
Tennessee, which was under contract to Tyson Foods.
Tyson supplies chicken to McDonald's, the world's
biggest fast-food chain, for its McNuggets.
Representatives for T&S Farm could not be reached for
comment.
"Animal well-being is a priority at our company and we will
not tolerate the unacceptable animal treatment shown in this
video," Tyson spokesman Worth Sparkman said.
"Members of our animal well-being team are investigating,
however, based on what we currently know, we are terminating the
farmer's contract to grow chickens for us," said Sparkman,
adding there were currently no chickens on the farm.
McDonald's said in a statement it supported Tyson's decision
and "we find the behavior depicted in this video to be
completely unacceptable."
The company said it was working with Tyson to investigate
the situation further.
"We're committed to working with animal welfare and industry
experts to inform our policies that promote better management,
strong employee education and verification of practices,"
McDonald's said.
The Weakley County Sheriff's Office said it had opened an
investigation into the farm.
On the videotape, which Mercy For Animals activists said
documented three weeks of animal abuse at the farm, workers can
be seen stepping on birds' necks, stuffing them in cramped cages
and bludgeoning them with clubs.
"You don't work for PETA, do you?" a worker is heard asking
the Mercy For Animals representative before repeatedly hitting
one of the birds with a spiked stick.
"Remember that for five years in a row, Tyson awarded grower
of the year to this facility. So it's too little, too late,"
Mercy For Animals President Nathan Runkle told the news
conference. He said the farm typically housed over 120,000
chickens.
Sparkman said T&S Farm had not received an award since 2008
and that it was recognized for a regional honor.
McDonald's has said it would phase out its use of chickens
raised with certain kinds of antibiotics at its 14,000 U.S.
restaurants as part of a major restructuring plan to reverse a
long sales slump.
(Reporting by Jonathan Tolliver and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by
Peter Cooney and Eric Beech)