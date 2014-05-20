(Inserts dropped letter in third paragraph)
By Mary Wisniewski
CHICAGO May 20 McDonald's restaurant chain says
its new "Happy" mascot will bring "fun and excitement" to its
children's meals, but social media contend the toothy, red
box-shaped character will have the opposite effect.
Twitter responses to McDonald's mascot announcement on
Monday complain that the animated red Happy Meal box, with its
cavernous dark mouth and rows of large white teeth, is scary and
will bring children nightmares instead of joy.
"It's the meal that eats you," said one comment. Another
said, "I didn't want to sleep tonight anyways, it's cool."
The character will be introduced nationwide on Friday. Oak
Brook, Illinois-based McDonald's said in a statement that it
will encourage kids to enjoy healthy food choices, like fruit,
vegetables and low-fat dairy.
In response to the criticism on social media, McDonald's
spokeswoman Lisa McComb noted that since 2009, the character has
been "loved and well-received by children and families in Latin
America and Europe."
"Social media is a great place to have a conversation and
express an opinion, but not all comments reflect the broader
view," McComb said in an email on Tuesday.
The restaurant chain, which has its annual shareholders'
meeting on Thursday, has often been the focus of criticism over
the fast-food industry's penchant for offering indulgent,
high-calorie food. In recent years, the U.S. food industry in
general has faced government and consumer pressure to address
the global obesity epidemic.
In March 2012, McDonald's started automatically including
apple slices and a kid-size fry in every Happy Meal and Mighty
Kids Meal. This July, McDonald's will also start introducing
"Go-GURT" low-fat strawberry yogurt to children's meals.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; editing by Gunna Dickson)