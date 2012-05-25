By Yereth Rosen
| ANCHORAGE, Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska May 24 A Finnish climber has
died after falling some 2,000 feet (600 metres) while attempting
to ski down a notoriously steep chute on Mount McKinley in
Alaska, the National Park Service said on Thursday.
Ilkka Uusitalo, 36, fell from an elevation of 17,800 feet
(5,425 metres) through snow, ice and rocks on Wednesday, before
coming to rest 60 feet (18 metres) down a glacial crevasse, the
Park Service said.
One of Uusitalo's expedition partners rappelled into the
crevasse but found that he was likely dead, the Park Service
said. The second expedition partner summoned Denali National
Park mountaineering rangers for help.
Rangers found Uusitalo's body, retrieved it from the
crevasse and flew it off the mountain, the Park Service said.
Uusitalo's death is the second this year on McKinley, North
America's tallest peak. A German climber died in a 1,100-foot
(335-metre) fall last Friday.
The long chute that Uusitalo was attempting to ski, as steep
as 45 degrees in some spots, is an alternative to the easier
West Buttress route that most climbers use on 20,320-foot
(6,194-metre) McKinley.
Only a small percentage of McKinley climbers use the chute
and most of those who do climb with crampons and traditional
mountaineering gear, said Maureen McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for
Denali National Park.
Descending the route on skis is less common, but is done by
a few climbers each year, McLaughlin said. "This team in
particular had a lot of ski experience," she said.
Uusitalo, of Oulu, Finland, was the 16th person since 1972
to perish while descending that route, the Park Service said.
Park records suggest that he is the first person to die
while skiing down the chute, McLaughlin said. But there have
been other serious skiing and snowboarding accidents there in
the past, she said.
Weather conditions at the time of the accident were
considered good, but the snow at the high elevations had not yet
started the softening that normally occurs later in the climbing
season, McLaughlin said.
"The route was probably more hard packed," she said. "I
don't know if I'd use the word 'icy,' but hard, wind-packed snow
conditions."
The climbing season on McKinley and other snow-covered peaks
in Denali national Park generally runs from late April until
early July. Usually 1,200 to 1,300 people attempt McKinley each
year.
As of Thursday, there were 415 climbers on McKinley,
McLaughlin said.
(Editing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Eric Walsh)