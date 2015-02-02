By Dan Whitcomb
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 2 A day care center at a
Southern California high school has been closed after a baby
enrolled in the program was diagnosed with measles amid an
outbreak that has already infected more than 100 people
nationwide, the Los Angeles Times reported on Monday.
The infant was enrolled at the child-care center at Santa
Monica High School, where a freshman baseball coach contracted
measles last month, the Times reported. It was not immediately
clear if the two cases were related.
A spokeswoman for the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School
district could not immediately be reached for comment by
Reuters.
The spokeswoman told the Times that the baby was under the
age of 12 months and therefore could not be immunized for
measles.
She said that the district was working with health officials
to determine the extent of exposure among other enrollees at the
day care center and that it was not immediately clear when it
would reopen, according to the newspaper.
The California Department of Public Health said on Monday
that 92 cases of measles had been confirmed in the state, up
from 91 on Friday.
Fifty-nine of those cases have been epidemiologically linked
to an outbreak that public health officials believe began when
an infected person visited Disneyland in Anaheim in late
December.
More than a dozen other cases have been confirmed in 13
other U.S. states and in Mexico. No deaths have been reported.
Measles was officially declared eliminated in the United
States in 2000 after decades of intensive childhood vaccine
efforts. But last year the nation had its highest number of
measles cases in two decades.
In addition to California, since December cases of measles
have been confirmed in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota,
Michigan, Nebraska, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South
Dakota, Texas, Utah and Washington state, as well as Mexico.
Most people recover within a few weeks, although it can be
fatal in some cases.
