LOS ANGELES Jan 23 State health officials on Friday reported 68 confirmed measles cases in California, most of them linked to an outbreak at Disneyland that began in December.

The latest tally was up from 59 total in-state cases previously reported. Fourteen more cases linked to Disney parks were reported on Friday out of state - five in Arizona, three in Utah, two in Washington state and one each in Oregon, Colorado, Nevada and Mexico. (Reporting by Steve Gorman: Editing by Cynthia Johnston)