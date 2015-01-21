Jan 21 Five employees of Disneyland have been
infected with measles in an outbreak traced to the California
amusement park, although three of them have recovered from the
viral disease and are back on the job, company officials said on
Wednesday.
Orange County health officials told the Disneyland resort on
Tuesday that two employees had tested positive and had been
placed on medical leave, the fifth case since last Thursday, a
Disney spokeswoman said.
"Cast members who may have come in contact with those who
were positive are being tested for the virus," Walt Disney Parks
and Resorts Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pamela Hymel said in a
statement.
California health officials earlier this month linked the
worst outbreak of measles in more than a decade to Disneyland,
saying anyone who visited the amusement park in Anaheim between
Dec. 15 and 20 may have been exposed.
More than 50 people have become infected in California as
well as other U.S. states and Mexico, health officials said.
Disneyland began offering vaccinations and medical
screenings after it learned of the outbreak on Jan. 7, a
spokeswoman said. Last Thursday, it learned one employee tested
positive. Three have been treated and are back at work.
On Tuesday, Huntington Beach High School, about 15 miles
from Disneyland, told students who had not been vaccinated for
measles to stay home for two weeks after learning one of their
classmates was infected.
Measles typically begins with fever, cough, runny nose and
red eyes, followed by the appearance of a red rash that
typically starts on the face and spreads downward. The sometimes
deadly viral disease can spread very swiftly among unvaccinated
children.
There is no specific treatment and most people recover
within a few weeks. But in poor and malnourished children and
people with reduced immunity, measles can cause serious
complications including blindness, encephalitis, severe
diarrhea, ear infection and pneumonia.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Peter
Cooney)