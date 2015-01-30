By Dan Whitcomb
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 29 The U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention urged Americans on Thursday to get
vaccinated for measles amid an outbreak that began at Disneyland
in December, saying that 2014 saw the highest number of cases in
two decades.
So far more than 90 people have been diagnosed with measles
in California and elsewhere, most of them linked to an outbreak
that public health officials suspect began when an infected
person from outside the United States visited Disneyland in
Anaheim between Dec. 15 and Dec. 20.
On Wednesday, a high school in Palm Desert, California,
barred dozens of non-vaccinated students from school over
concerns that a classmate may have contracted the highly
contagious disease.
Measles was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000
but Dr. Anne Schuchat, director of the CDC's National Center for
Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said the disease could
still easily be brought in by a traveler from abroad.
"This is a wake-up call to make sure we keep measles from
getting a foothold in our country," she said.
The outbreak has renewed debate over the so-called
anti-vaccination movement in which fears about potential side
effects of vaccines, fueled by now-debunked theories suggesting
a link to autism, have led a small minority of parents to refuse
to allow their children to be inoculated.
Schuchat called it "frustrating" that some Americans had
opted out of the vaccine for non-medical reasons, saying it was
crucial that they be given good information about the safety and
reliability of inoculations.
Asked by reporters if health officials were worried about
the possibility that the outbreak could be further spread at the
Super Bowl in Phoenix, Schuchat said only that people everywhere
should be on their guard but declined to identify the football
game on Sunday as an area of special concern.
"I wouldn't expect the Super Bowl to be a place where many
unvaccinated people will be congregating," she said.
Homegrown measles, whose symptoms include rash and fever,
was declared eliminated from the United States in 2000. But
health officials say cases imported by travelers from overseas
continue to infect unvaccinated U.S. residents.
The sometimes deadly virus, which is airborne, can spread
swiftly among unvaccinated children.
There is no specific treatment for measles and most people
recover within a few weeks. But in poor and malnourished
children and people with reduced immunity, measles can cause
serious complications including blindness, encephalitis, severe
diarrhea, ear infection and pneumonia.
