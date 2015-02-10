By Dan Whitcomb
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 9 A total of 107 cases of
measles have been confirmed in California, more than a third of
them linked to an outbreak that began in Disneyland in late
December, state health officials said on Monday.
More than three dozen additional cases of the highly
infectious disease have been reported in 19 other states and in
Mexico, including three new cases diagnosed in Cook County,
Illinois. Seven of the eight cases so far found in Cook County
are associated with a daycare center in the city of Palatine.
Georgia health officials reported that an infant arriving in
Atlanta from outside the United States was confirmed to have
measles, marking the state's first reported case of the disease
since 2012.
The Georgia case is unrelated to a California outbreak that
health officials believe began with a person from outside the
United States who visited the Disneyland theme park in Anaheim
in late December.
Georgia health officials are working with the U.S. Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention to identify anyone who may
have been exposed to measles from the infant, the Georgia
Department of Public Health said.
According to the California Department of Public Health, 39
of the state's 107 confirmed cases have been linked to the
Disneyland cluster.
The measles outbreak has renewed a debate over the so-called
anti-vaccination movement in which fears about potential side
effects of vaccines, fueled by now-debunked research suggesting
a link to autism, have led a small minority of parents to refuse
to allow their children to be inoculated.
Some parents also opt not to have their children vaccinated
for religious or other reasons.
Measles was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000
after decades of intensive childhood vaccine efforts. But last
year, the country had its highest number of measles cases in two
decades.
Most people recover from measles within a few weeks,
although it can be fatal in some cases.
