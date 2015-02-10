(Recasts with warning from health department)
By Dan Whitcomb
LOS ANGELES Feb 9 California health officials
on Monday warned parents against intentionally exposing their
children to measles, which could worsen an outbreak in the
state.
In response to media inquiries about so-called measles
parties, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) said
it did not have information on the parties or their frequency.
But it added that the disease, of which 107 cases have been
confirmed since an outbreak began late last year, was serious.
"CDPH strongly recommends against the intentional exposure
of children to measles as it unnecessarily places the exposed
children at potentially grave risk and could contribute to
further spread," said department spokeswoman Anita Gore.
In 2011, federal authorities issued stern warnings following
media reports that vaccine-wary parents were trading chicken
pox-laced lollipops by mail, in misguided efforts to build
children's immunity through exposure to the virus.
More than a third of California's cases have been linked to
an outbreak health officials believe began in the Disneyland
theme park in Anaheim in December. Gore said 30 percent of
people infected in the current outbreak have been hospitalized.
More than 36 additional cases of the highly infectious
disease have been reported in 19 other states and in Mexico,
including three new cases diagnosed in Cook County, Illinois.
Seven of the eight cases so far found in Cook County are
associated with a daycare center in the city of Palatine.
Georgia health officials reported that an infant arriving in
Atlanta from outside the United States was confirmed to have
measles, the state's first reported case of the disease since
2012. The Georgia case is unrelated to the California outbreak.
The California Department of Public Health says 39 of the
107 confirmed cases have been linked to the Disneyland cluster.
The measles outbreak has renewed a debate over the so-called
anti-vaccination movement, in which fears about potential side
effects of vaccines, fueled by now-debunked research suggesting
a link to autism, have prompted a small minority of parents to
refuse inoculations for their children.
Some parents also opt not to have their children vaccinated
for religious or other reasons.
Measles was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000
after decades of intensive childhood vaccine efforts. But last
year, it had its highest number of measles cases in 20 years.
Most people recover from measles within a few weeks,
although it can be fatal in some cases.
(Reporting by David Beasley in Georgia, Mary Wisniewski in
Chicago, Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles and Curtis Skinner in San
Francisco; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Peter Cooney and
Clarence Fernandez)