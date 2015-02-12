By Dan Whitcomb
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 12 The Northern California
commuter who health officials say may have exposed tens of
thousands of people to measles while riding San Francisco's Bay
Area Rapid Transit system while infectious is an employee of
LinkedIn Corp, the social networking company said on
Thursday.
The passenger, who commuted to and from LinkedIn's offices
in San Francisco on three days last week and also spent time at
a San Francisco restaurant and bar, represents the first case of
measles confirmed in Contra Costa County during an outbreak of
the disease that began in December.
"On Tuesday, Feb. 10, we were informed that an employee
based in our San Francisco office was diagnosed with measles. We
are working very closely with the San Francisco Department of
Public Health, and following their recommended protocol for
managing this situation," LinkedIn said in a written statement.
"The health and well-being of our employees is our absolute
top priority, and we will take whatever steps are advised to
ensure their safety and the safety of the general public," the
business-oriented social networking site said.
Hani Durzy, director of corporate communications, said the
company was keeping its employees informed about the situation
but that it was otherwise "business as usual" in its San
Francisco offices. The infected employee was doing fine, he
said.
Public health officials have sought to assure BART riders
that the risk of contracting measles was very low if they had
been inoculated, while urging anyone who had not to get the
vaccine.
According to the California Department of Public Health, 110
cases of measles have been confirmed in California, 39 of them
linked to the outbreak that authorities believe began when an
infected person from out of the country visited Disneyland in
late December.
More than three dozen more cases have been documented in
other U.S. states and in Mexico. Most people recover from
measles within a few weeks, although it can be fatal in some
cases.
The measles outbreak has renewed a debate over the so-called
anti-vaccination movement, in which fears about potential side
effects of vaccines, fueled by now-debunked research suggesting
a link to autism, have prompted a small minority of parents to
refuse inoculations for their children.
Measles was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000
after decades of intensive childhood vaccine efforts. But in
2014 the country had its highest number of measles cases in 20
years.
(Additional reporting by Christina Farr; Editing by Eric Walsh)