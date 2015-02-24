By Dan Whitcomb
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 23 California public health
officials on Monday reported four new cases of measles, bringing
the total number people infected in the state so far to 123,
most of them linked to an outbreak that began at Disneyland in
December.
But the latest report from the California Department of
Public Health shows only one person diagnosed with the virus in
Contra Costa County, where authorities warned commuters earlier
this month that a LinkedIn employee rode Bay Area Rapid Transit
System for three days while contagious.
All told, more than 150 people across the United States have
recently been diagnosed with the disease.
According to the California health department, 39 of the 123
people who contracted measles in the state were believed to have
been exposed while visiting Disneyland. An additional 36 had
contacts with those people in a household or community setting.
The state health department said 46 other cases had an
unknown exposure source but were presumed linked to the
Disneyland outbreak.
A senior California health official has said the source of
the outbreak may never be identified, despite a finding that the
same strain of virus had led to a wave of illness in the
Philippines.
That same genotype has been detected in at least 14
countries and six other U.S. states in the past six months.
The Disneyland resort in Anaheim receives millions of
visitors a year, many of them from overseas.
The measles outbreak has renewed a debate over the so-called
anti-vaccination movement, in which fears about potential side
effects of vaccines that are fueled by now debunked research
suggesting a link to autism have prompted a small minority of
parents to refuse inoculations for their children.
Measles was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000
after decades of intensive childhood vaccine efforts. But in
2014, the country had its highest number of cases in two
decades.
There is no specific treatment for measles and most people
recover within a few weeks. But in poor and malnourished
children and people with reduced immunity, measles can cause
serious complications including blindness, encephalitis, severe
diarrhea, ear infection and pneumonia.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Lisa Lambert)