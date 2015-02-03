BRIEF-Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) says qtrly net profit up 4 pct
* Qtrly net profit attributable to shareholders increases by 4% to s$3.8 million from S$3.7 mln
WASHINGTON Feb 3 U.S. President Barack Obama believes there should not need to be a law to get parents to vaccinate their children, White House press secretary Josh Earnest said on Tuesday.
More than 100 people have been infected by the measles as parents have opted not to vaccinate their children from the virus. (Reporting By Julia Edwards)
