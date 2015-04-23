By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 22 California's senate
education committee approved a bill making it mandatory for
children to be vaccinated before starting school despite
opposition from "ant-vaxxer" parents who have packed public
hearings and flooded lawmakers with calls.
The bill, which has already passed the senate health
committee, has several more hurdles to clear before becoming
law. It next goes to the senate judiciary committee, before
going to the state senate, and finally the assembly.
Under the bill, only children with medical waivers to opt
out of vaccinations would be exempted.
Most states, however, also allow parents to opt out if their
religion bans the protective procedure and about 20 allow
personal beliefs exemptions, which in recent years have been
used by parents who fear a now-debunked link between vaccines
and autism, or worry about other health effects of children
receiving shots.
The bill under consideration in California would eliminate
the personal beliefs exemption, which would also have the
practical effect of eliminating any exemption based on religion.
Introduced in the wake of a measles outbreak that began at
Disneyland and infected 147 people last year, the bill stalled
last week in the senate education committee, after opponents
said it would unfairly deprive unvaccinated children of their
right to an education.
On Wednesday, it was approved by a vote of 7-2 after the
authors added a provision to allow unvaccinated children to
participate in group home-schooling environments.
The proposed removal of the personal beliefs exemption in
California drew questions from representatives of some of the
state's most liberal enclaves, some of which are home to large
clusters of parents who worry that vaccinating their children
according to the recommended medical timelines could weaken
their immune systems or otherwise harm their health.
