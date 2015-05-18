WASHINGTON May 18 Canada plans to seek
permission to retaliate against U.S. imports after a World Trade
Organization ruling that U.S. meat labeling laws are
discriminatory, Canadian Trade Minister Ed Fast and Agriculture
Minister Gerry Ritz said on Monday.
"In light of the final ruling, and due to the fact that the
United States has continued to discriminate against Canadian
livestock products, Canada will be seeking authority from the
WTO to use retaliatory measures on U.S. agricultural and
non-agricultural products," the minister said in a statement.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Susan Heavey)