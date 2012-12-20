* Action comes after Russia rejects feed additive in meat
* Groups want FDA to study long-term impacts, restrict use
By Carey Gillam
Dec 20 Food safety and animal welfare groups on
Thursday filed a legal petition against the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration seeking limits on an animal feed additive that is
the subject of concerns about human and animal health.
Russia said earlier this month that it was requiring meat it
imports to be tested and certified free of the feed additive
ractopamine, a move jeopardizing the more than $500 million a
year in exports of U.S. beef and pork to that country.
U.S. trade authorities have taken a stand against Russia's
sudden decision to require that meat imports be documented as
free of ractopamine and have urged Russia to suspend such
measures.
Ractopamine is fed to animals to accelerate growth and make
their meat leaner, but countries such as China have banned its
use amid concerns the additive may be harmful to the animals and
that traces of the drug could persist in meat products.
In their petition to the FDA, the Center for Food Safety and
the Animal Legal Defense Fund called for an immediate reduction
in the allowable levels of ractopamine and asked FDA to study
the long-term effect of human consumption and the impacts on
animals associated with ractopamine.
"FDA's approval for ractopamine relied primarily on safety
studies conducted by the drug-maker, Elanco," the groups said in
a statement. "A review of available evidence collected from FDA
and the European Food Safety Authority calls FDA's approvals
into question."
The groups said that ractopamine is fed to an estimated 60
to 80 percent of U.S. pigs, and has resulted in more reports of
sickened or dead pigs than any other livestock drug on the
market. Ractopamine effects may include toxicity and other
exposure risks, such as behavioral changes and cardiovascular,
musculoskeletal, reproductive, and endocrine problems, the
groups said.
About 160 countries ban or restrict ractopamine, including
all the nations of the European Union, China, Taiwan, and
Russia, the groups said.
The FDA had no immediate comment.