* World Trade Organization says U.S. meat labeling illegal
* Canada, Mexico seek permission for trade retaliation
* U.S. lawmakers split over scrapping meat labeling rules
By Krista Hughes
WASHINGTON, May 18 Canada and Mexico are
readying trade sanctions against the United States after they
won a meat labeling dispute on Monday, increasing pressure on
the U.S. Congress to scrap the laws.
The World Trade Organization upheld a complaint by Canada
and Mexico about U.S. laws requiring retailers to label meat
with the country where the animal was born, raised and
slaughtered, saying they discriminated against imported
livestock.
Republicans, who have a majority in Congress, have signaled
they may act to repeal the laws as early as this week, but
consumer groups and many Democrats say they provide essential
information for shoppers.
Canadian beef and pork industries say the rules add to
expenses and have cut livestock exports, driving some farmers
out of business and costing them more than $1 billion a year.
"Our governments will be seeking authorization from the WTO
to take retaliatory measures against U.S. exports," the Mexican
and Canadian ministers for trade and agriculture said in a joint
statement.
Canada has published a hit list of potential U.S. targets,
including wine, chocolate, ketchup and cereal. Mexico has not
done so but estimates damages similar to Canada's.
The Republican chairman of the House of Representatives
Committee on Agriculture, Michael Conaway, called for swift
action.
"It is more important now than ever to act quickly to avoid
a protracted trade war with our two largest trade partners," he
said.
But the committee's top Democrat, Collin Peterson, said he
would oppose efforts to repeal the laws and said there were
still steps to follow at the WTO before rushing into a decision.
Uncertainty about the U.S. reaction helped pressure Chicago
Mercantile Exchange live cattle and lean hog
futures lower. Allendale Inc chief strategist Rich Nelson said
any material impact depended on the U.S. response, but
rescinding the legislation could increase Canadian hog imports.
U.S. pork producers and the National Cattlemen's Beef
Association, along with business groups, are pushing for
legislative action.
"Unless Congress acts now, Canada and Mexico will put
tariffs on dozens of U.S. products," said National Pork
Producers Council President Ron Prestage. "That's a death
sentence for U.S. jobs and exports."
But R-CALF USA, a small but vocal lobby group for U.S.
cattle producers, said Congress should stand firm and not
surrender "U.S. sovereignty."
Consumer group Public Citizen pointed to a 2014 survey
showing nine in 10 Americans supported the rules.
"Today's WTO ruling ... effectively orders the U.S.
government to stop providing consumers basic information about
where their food comes from," said Public Citizen's Global Trade
Watch Director Lori Wallach, adding that it showed the danger of
free trade deals' undermining consumer safeguards.
U.S. Trade Representative Chief Counsel Tim Reif said the
office was considering all options and would continue to consult
with members of Congress and the public.
The dispute stems from a 2009 U.S. requirement that retail
outlets use labels such as "Born in Mexico, Raised and
Slaughtered in the United States" to give consumers more
information about the safety and origin of their food.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Additional reporting by Theopolis
Waters in Chicago; Editing by Susan Heavey and Lisa Von Ahn)