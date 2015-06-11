UPDATE 2-Bollore makes first step to merge Vivendi and Havas with 2.4 bln euro deal
* Vivendi seeks to buy the 60 pct stake owned by Bollore in Havas
WASHINGTON, June 10 The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to repeal meat labeling laws after losing a battle with Canada and Mexico that could expose the United States to $3 billion in trade sanctions, but which were widely backed by U.S. consumer groups.
The House voted to repeal country-of-origin labeling (COOL) rules on beef, pork and poultry, after the World Trade Organization ruled they discriminated against imported meat.
The Senate must still approve the repeal. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Ken Wills)
May 11 French satellite operator Eutelsat Communications said it expects its video business to return to growth in the 2018/2019 financial year, as it puts behind problems related to the non-renewal of contracts on its Hotbird satellite position.